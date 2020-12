Winter Haven Police Department:

Switching it up a bit.

Walking out of Walmart with more than $725 worth of items with no attempt to pay – and got busted!

42 year-old Tavarus Cotton did just that at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Dec. 19. He concealed items in his pockets and filled a cart full of items. (By the way, this is his third shoplifting arrest)

Although we do actually make shoplifting arrests almost daily, this one needed to be highlighted due to the amount. Can you say wow?