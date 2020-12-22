Winter Haven Police Department

Duo wearing pink pilfer more than $400 worth of Jamaican Rum and Cognac from Walmart.



On 12-15-20, the pair in pink go to the Walmart Liquor Store and proceed to load up. The older woman actually leaves and returns to fill up more. They were seen leaving in a 2005 dark gray/black Chevy Impala.

Recognize them? Call Detective Hebson at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.