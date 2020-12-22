Motorcyclist Killed In Polk County Crash Monday Night

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic deputies investigated a two-vehicle crash last evening in Poinciana, involving a Mitsubishi SUV and a Suzuki motorcycle, during which the motorcyclist was killed. Preliminary information is as follows:

Around 9:15 p.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020, 40-year-old Hector Rafael Nin, Jr. of Kissimmee, was traveling eastbound on the Cypress Parkway on his motorcycle. As he approached the area where there is a fire station (at 1201 Cypress Pkwy) he was struck by the SUV being driven westbound in the eastbound lane by 23-year-old Rodre Hamilton of Kissimmee.





Hamilton was in the process of passing another westbound vehicle when he struck Nin. The Polk County Fire Rescue personnel and one deputy sheriff who were at the fire station when the crash occurred immediately responded to render aid, but Nin was deceased. Hamilton was not injured, and remained on-scene.

It is apparent that Nin was wearing his helmet, and it came off during the crash. Cypress Parkway in the area was shut down in both directions for approximately 3.5 hours. The investigation is ongoing.