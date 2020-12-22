Three People Uproot and Steal A Tree

Winter Haven Police Department

A Tree? Really? Uprooting and stealing a tree?

That’s what these people did. The male, who most likely was working with the construction crew next door, walked over to 223 Sunfish Dr. on Dec. 17 and pulled up a newly-planted tree.

He evidently called for backup, because two females came up in a dark, older sedan. They popped the trunk, retrieved a bag for the roots and he packed the tree neatly inside of the trunk.

Recognize any of them? Contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.



