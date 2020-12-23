Winter Haven Police Department

Identity Theft is Real and Crosses State Lines Victimizing Multiple People

The victim in our case lives in California. However, the man in the images at Bank of America (Central Ave. and Hwy 17) in Winter Haven is NOT who he said he is. He cashed 2 fraudulent checks to the tune of $5,000 on our first victim’s bank account. The “Pay To The Order Of” was fraudulent as well. Detectives have learned that the name given on the check is also a victim of identity theft who lives in California. It is undetermined what exactly the suspect used as identification. Whatever it was, of course it was fraudulent too. He appears to be in his 50’s and wears a large gold watch on his left wrist.

If anyone recognizes this suspect or knows anything about this case, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.