International Diamond Center Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Christmas is right around the corner. What makes for a better holiday gift for your significant other than genuine diamond jewelry? As the old saying goes, diamonds are forever, and if you want your next gift to last forever, then consider diamond jewelry from International Diamond Center (IDC) in Lakeland.

Located outside of Lakeside Village along Harden Boulevard, IDC is the latest location to offer diamond rings and other jewelry made by top designers. With additional locations in Tampa, Orlando, and Savannah, IDC has spread far and near due to its commitment towards selling only the finest jewelry made from the finest jewelry.

“We take great care to differentiate ourselves from other, ordinary jewelers to earn your business and trust,” their Facebook page states. “Our wholesale background and manufacturing partnerships ensure that every diamond, color gemstone, and jewelry piece we sell provides exceptional value.”

Ryan McKellen, store manager for the new Lakeland location, moved with his family from Texas to work at the new store. Parting ways with their beloved home state proved difficult, and McKellen wouldn’t entertain joining any company, so the fact he and his family made such a big move proved that IDC was worth working and moving for.

“Everything is about community,” McKellen said. “Their sense of community is nothing short of amazing. They are such a [family-oriented store]. It is something I have looked for in a business. It has given me everything I could ask for.”

McKellen was especially drawn to the IDC’s high standards. The store only sells the best of the best in jewelry, and its employees ensure that level of quality. One employee carefully selects only the best diamonds and sets aside the others for wholesale, McKellen said.

“That way, we know we have the best, and we pass the savings to you. We are doing it in a wholesale way. You are getting the best quality to do that,” he said. “Lakeland has not seen anything like this place, and we are so excited to be part of this community.”

IDC celebrated its grand opening on Friday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce. The event included an exceptional performance by students from the Academy Prep Center of Lakeland.

Brian Stamey, IDC Vice President, admires the school for its commitment towards offering the best educational and academic opportunities for local children, which is why he invited the students from the school to perform.

“This organization and school that gives kids a chance who would otherwise not have a chance to be standing here like I am today,” Stamey said. “The areas these kids come from and the

opportunities they had would not exist without companies like Publix and our local communities.”

As a “Polk County boy at heart,” Stamey remains passionate about his local community, and he does everything he can to help give back to it. His family recently started the Fifth C Foundation, which focuses on the three pillars of supporting children and military families and stopping human trafficking.

Because of his commitment toward helping the community, he chose to work with IDC, as it is a store chain that commits itself to serve the communities they set up shop within, he said.

“One of the things our family is passionate about is giving back to the community and being part of the community,” he said. “Not just having a retail store in the community, but getting in and rolling up our sleeves and truly engaging in the community, and trying to find a business that aligns with our family business and family values.”

Mayor Bill Mutz commented about how IDC’s recent move to Lakeland, as well as the commitment by its employees to support the local community, reflects well upon the prosperous nature of the city. He boasted about how Lakeland was the most philanthropic community in Florida and how he hoped that IDC and its employees would help continue that trend.

“We will do everything we can to support you,” Mutz said. “We will give you opportunities to get involved and align your mission available in our community, and we are a mission-minded city. From my perspective, we are so grateful you are here, and we welcome the opportunity.”

International Diamond Center is located at 1310 Lakeside Village Cir #109, Lakeland, FL 33803. For more information, visit their website at: https://shopidc.com/pages/lakeland-location