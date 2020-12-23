Man Walks Out of Walmart With Stolen 52 Inch TV

Winter Haven Police Department

Walking out with a TV. And using the front entrance area as his parking spot! Tsk Tsk

On 12-19-2020 around 10:55, the pictured male (check out his hair and the sweat pants he’s wearing) walked into Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and selected a 52″ television. He proceeds to walk out to his parked Silver BMW with a Massachusetts tag just outside of the doors, loads up the TV and off he goes. He headed west on Cypress Gardens Blvd.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.