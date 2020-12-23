President Trump Appoints Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To The Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

Sheriff Grady Judd appointed by President Trump to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

See White House news release here:





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/president-donald-j-trump-announces-intent-appoint-individuals-key-administration-posts-122220/

“I am honored to have been appointed by President Trump to be a member of the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. The Council’s purpose is to coordinate federal programs related to delinquency prevention and missing and exploited children.

My agency and I have a long-standing commitment to protecting children, especially those who have been victimized, exploited, or who are missing. I look forward to contributing towards the Council’s mission in this area.

It is also critically important that we work hard to prevent juvenile delinquency and crime so that our families and communities are safe. We cannot lose sight of the fundamental purpose of our criminal justice system: prevent crime, lower crime, protect the innocent, help crime victims, and hold those who violate our laws accountable.”