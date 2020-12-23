Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Arrest Of 20 People Involved In The Sale Of Cocaine and Methamphetamine In Fort Meade

Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Arrest Of 20 People Involved In The Sale Of Cocaine and Methamphetamine In Fort Meade

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 11:00 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, December 23, 2020) at the PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center (1891 Jim Keene Blvd in Winter Haven) about an undercover investigation by the HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) task force that took place in Fort Meade focusing on the illegal sale of cocaine and methamphetamine.

In all, 21 suspects were charged (20 were arrested, and one has a warrant) with sale of cocaine and/or meth in the Fort Meade area. The suspects face a total of 36 felonies and 14 misdemeanors. Their combined criminal histories include 168 total felonies and 268 total misdemeanors.





Six of the suspects told detectives they receive government assistance.