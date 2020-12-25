70 Yr Old Woman Killed & 3 Others Injured In Lakeland Shootout Christmas Eve

On Thursday, December 24, 2020, at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Amos Avenue in reference to a reported shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found four victims, all with gunshot wounds. The victims, a 70-year-old female, 43-year-old male, 39-year-old female, and a 13-year-old female, were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Shortly after arrival at Lakeland Regional Health, the 70-year-old victim succumbed to her injuries and was declared deceased by medical professionals. The other victims, who are all related, had varying levels of conditions upon arrival but are expected to survive their injuries.

Officers were also notified that a 19-year-old male had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries were sustained during the shooting incident and are not believed to be life-threatening.





Prior to the shooting, a 15-year-old male, who is also related to the victims, was involved in an altercation with other individuals at a separate location, which carried over to the residence at Amos Avenue. At some point, shots were fired by both a resident of the home and by the individuals who arrived at the residence related to the earlier conflict.

Detectives, working in partnership with the State Attorney’s Office, are continuing to conduct interviews and follow-up on leads related to all parties involved. This is an active and open investigation, and updates will be provided as additional information becomes available for release. No other details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at 863.834.6975 or [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial **TIPS from your cell phone, visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

The names of victims are being withheld in accordance with Marsy’s Law.