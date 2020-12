Babson Park, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are on scene of a fatal crash on Scenic Highway in Babson Park. The initial call came in around 8:10pm on Christmas Day. The roadway is currently blacked off and traffic is being rerouted.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed any details, but we are bring advised the accident involves a pedestrian.





We will update as more information is released.