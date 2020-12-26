UPDATE: PCSO Investigating a Fatal Vehicle Crash That Left a Pedestrian Dead in Babson Park

PCSO investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a pedestrian dead in Babson Park

At about 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of 900 Scenic Road in Babson Park.





Preliminary information so far is as follows:

According to evidence at the scene and witness interviews, the pedestrian, an adult male, whose name is being withheld pending next of kin notification, was observed in the roadway waving his arms as if attempting to stop traffic.

A 55-year-old Babson Park woman was driving a 2015 white Toyota Venza south on Scenic Highway, when she struck the pedestrian who was standing in the middle of the southbound lane. Helms was uninjured and stopped her vehicle.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Helms was wearing her seatbelt. Driver impairment does not appear to be a cause for the crash. Although, impairment on the part of the pedestrian is a possible cause. The area of the crash was not well lit.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.