Men Ticket Switch and Pay Less than $6 For 2 King-Sized Sunbeam Warming Blankets at Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

Best Walmart Sale Ever! Or maybe not!
2 King-Sized Sunbeam Warming Blankets – for less than $6? This pair got this deal at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 12/23/20) when they ticket-switched on these two blankets worth a total of $218. They paid the low price of less than $6 cash (they made sure to grab the change)
Recognize them? Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


https://fb.watch/2GW5mbJCWk/

