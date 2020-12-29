Men Ticket Switch and Pay Less than $6 For 2 King-Sized Sunbeam Warming Blankets at Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

Best Walmart Sale Ever! Or maybe not!

2 King-Sized Sunbeam Warming Blankets – for less than $6? This pair got this deal at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on 12/23/20) when they ticket-switched on these two blankets worth a total of $218. They paid the low price of less than $6 cash (they made sure to grab the change)

Recognize them? Call Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



