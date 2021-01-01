Davenport Man Killed In Winter Haven Crash New Years Day

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the fatality of the passenger during the early morning hours of January 1, 2021. Preliminary information so far is as follows:

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, January 1st, PCSO received a 911 call in response to a 2002 black Ford Explorer that had run off the road on Country Club Road approximately one mile south of Hamilton Pointe Boulevard NE in Winter Haven. When first responders arrived they located both occupants outside the SUV, laying on the grassy shoulder.







The driver, 34-year-old Christina Bissroam of Fort Pierce, was taken by ambulance to LRHMC with critical injuries. The passenger, 69-year-old Rocky Coviello of Davenport, was deceased. It appears Bissroam was traveling southbound on Country Club Road at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate the curve and traveled off the roadway, causing the SUV to rotate and then overturn several times. She and Coviello were both ejected.

Excessive speed and impairment on the part of the driver appear to be a factor and are being investigated. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.