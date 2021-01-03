Manhunt Underway For Suspects Who Assaulted A FWC Officer Saturday Evening In Lake Wales

Lake Wales, Florida – Law enforcement officers from around central Florida joined forces in searching for 3 suspects who assaulted & ran over an FWC officer Saturday night.

According to Melody Kilborn, public information officer for the FWC, just before 9:00 p.m. yesterday evening, an FWC officer that was patrolling the Avon Park Bombing Range observed three individuals shining a spotlight from River Ranch into Avon Park Bombing Range property. The officer stopped the individuals and during the course of their interaction a struggle ensued and the officer was run over by the suspects’ UTV as they fled the scene. Several agencies responded to the scene to assist, which included additional FWC officers, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeland Police Department, Auburndale Police Department, Winter Haven Police Department and Lake Wales Police Department. The FWC officer was transported to the hospital, treated for injuries and has since been released.





We sincerely appreciate the quick response from our many local partner law enforcement agencies and ask that you continue to keep our officer in your thoughts and prayers as he recovers from this incident.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating this incident.

Editor’s Note: The Daily Ridge has been in contact with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting an update. We cannot confirm if any suspects have been captured or if manhunt has has been stopped. We will update as soon as possible.