Two Suspects Captured & A Third Suspect Sought For The Attempted Murder Of FWC Officer

Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the attempted murder of a Florida Fish and Wildlife Officer that occurred late last evening on the property line of Avon Park Bombing Range and River Ranch Hunting Club.

Several agencies assisted, including FWC; Highlands and Osceola County Sheriff’s Offices; and Auburndale, Lakeland, Lake Wales, and Winter Haven Police Departments.





The three suspects were on ATVs and fled after the attack. PCSO has two of the three suspects in custody. The third suspect is still at large.

Sheriff Grady Judd will brief media later this afternoon.