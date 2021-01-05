Winter Haven Police Department

MISSING AND ENDANGERED ADULT





44 year-old Christopher Eric Riner of Lake Hamilton has been missing since January 2, 2021. He was last seen in the area of the Winter Haven Hospital sometime around 6:50 p.m. on January 2, 2021 where he reportedly called someone to pick him up at the hospital property.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a light-colored shirt and a blue/gray jacket.

Riner has Autism, developmental disabilities and has a seizure disorder.

According to family members, Riner enjoys hanging around fast food restaurants and gas stations.

Anyone who has seen Christopher Eric Riner is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.