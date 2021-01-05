Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Missing and Endangered Adult

Missing and Endangered Adult

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 333 0

Winter Haven Police Department

MISSING AND ENDANGERED ADULT


44 year-old Christopher Eric Riner of Lake Hamilton has been missing since January 2, 2021. He was last seen in the area of the Winter Haven Hospital sometime around 6:50 p.m. on January 2, 2021 where he reportedly called someone to pick him up at the hospital property.
He was last seen wearing jeans, a light-colored shirt and a blue/gray jacket.
Riner has Autism, developmental disabilities and has a seizure disorder.
According to family members, Riner enjoys hanging around fast food restaurants and gas stations.
Anyone who has seen Christopher Eric Riner is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

BROWN, JASMINE

PolkObits

Bobbe Jeanne Graaman | August 26, 1950 – November 29, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Bellies 2 Babies

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN