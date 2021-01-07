Florida & polk county , winter haven news

15-Year-Old Female Airlifted After Being Struck By Car in Winter Haven

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

The PCSO Traffic Unit is enroute to work a traffic crash involving a 15-year-old female who was struck by a car on Avenue G NW, nearest cross street 22nd Street NW, in Winter Haven.


WHPD Officers arrived on-scene in the city but have asked our Traffic Unit to investigate, due to serious bodily injuries to the victim. She has been airlifted to a hospital.

The crash occurred near a bus stop. The teenagers is a Winter Haven High School student. The driver remained on-scene.

The roadways in the area affected and shut down are Avenue G NW and Lake Howard Drive. Please advise motorists to use alternate routes.

An update will be provided once the roadways are clear.

