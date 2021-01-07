16-Year-Old Female Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle in Winter Haven

16-Year-Old Female Airlifted After Being Struck By Vehicle in Winter Haven

UPDATE TO TRAFFIC CRASH IN WINTER HAVEN THIS MORNING

The female WHHS student who was struck on Avenue G NW is 16 years old. She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital, and it has been determined by medical staff that she has non-life threatening injuries, and will fully recover.





The student was in the westbound lane of Avenue G NW, walking to her school bus, which was parked on Avenue G facing east.

The car that struck her was being driven by an 18-year-old teen who was on his way to work – he told deputies he did not see her. He was driving westbound approaching the bus.

It is anticipated the road will be closed for another 30 minutes or so. We will provide more information as it becomes available

TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

The PCSO Traffic Unit is enroute to work a traffic crash involving a 15-year-old female who was struck by a car on Avenue G NW, nearest cross street 22nd Street NW, in Winter Haven.

WHPD Officers arrived on-scene in the city but have asked our Traffic Unit to investigate, due to serious bodily injuries to the victim. She has been airlifted to a hospital.

The crash occurred near a bus stop. The teenagers is a Winter Haven High School student. The driver remained on-scene.

The roadways in the area affected and shut down are Avenue G NW and Lake Howard Drive. Please advise motorists to use alternate routes.

An update will be provided once the roadways are clear.