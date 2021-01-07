Armed & Dangerous Suspects Apprehended After Lakeland Crime Spree

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects in Lakeland after a 24-hour long violent crime spree during which they shot one person, and threatened to shoot a family.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, deputies were contacted by a family who said three unknown suspects entered a home where they were renting a room on Old Harden Blvd, pointed a gun at them, and demanded that they leave. After escorting the man, woman, and child outside at gunpoint, the suspects told the family they could find their belongings in the yard later. The family has been renting at that residence for over a month, and did not know who the suspects were. In fear for their lives, they ran to a nearby home and dialed 911.



When deputies arrived, they located 42-year-old Gardell Young Jr., throwing clothing and other items out onto the driveway, along with 37-year-old William Kirkland. The third suspect, described by the victims as a tall white male, was no longer on the scene when deputies arrived.

While deputies interviewed the suspects, they noted that the suspects looked like the same suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred on Monday evening, January 4, 2021, at a nearby gas station. Meanwhile, evidence from the shooting led detectives to the suspect vehicle (a black GMC SUV) involved in that investigation – the vehicle was registered to William Kirkland. The victims of the armed burglary also told detectives the suspect who fled from that scene left in a black GMC SUV.







During that incident, a male victim was shot in both legs while at the Circle K store located at 933 West Pipkin Road in Lakeland, near Old Harden Blvd. After being shot, he went to a house nearby and asked for help – the homeowner called 911. The victim was taken to LRHMC, where he received treatment for his injuries and is expected to recover.

According to the victim, witnesses, and video surveillance system at the Circle K store, the victim was hanging out at the store waiting for his friend to get off work. A black GMC SUV occupied by three men pulled up to a gas pump. One man (later identified as Young) pumped gas while the other two occupants went into the store. The victim engaged in a conversation with one of the other occupants (later identified as 38-year-old Seth Deming). The victim then walked across the parking lot, and Deming got out of the car and followed him. Deming then shot the victim, once in each leg. He went back to the GMC, and all three suspects left the scene.

Deputies responded to the area, set up a perimeter, and began an investigation. They were still actively investigating the shooting when the armed burglary occurred the next day.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 6, 2021, deputies located Deming as he was driving the black GMC SUV. They surrounded the vehicle and took him into custody.

Those arrested are:

Gardell Young Jr, DOB 03/17/1978, of BartowCharges:3 counts Armed burglary with battery (FL)Grand theft (F1)Possession of meth (F3)Possession of paraphernalia (M1)

Criminal History:32 felony charges and 25 misdemeanor charges. Prior charges includes: Aggravated battery, battery, robbery with a firearm, burglary, grand theft motor vehicle, fraud, drug possession, resisting, loitering/prowling, violation of probation, failure to appear, trespassing, criminal mischief, and DWLSR.

William Kirkland, DOB 09/09/1983, of LakelandCharges:3 counts Armed burglary with battery (FL)Grand theft (F1)

Criminal History:5 felony charges and 10 misdemeanor charges. Prior charges includes: Hit & run, resisting, DUI, theft, disorderly conduct, failure to appear, violation of probation, and drug possession.

Seth Edward Deming, DOB 08/28/1982, of BartowArmed burglary with battery (FL)Attempted first degree murder (F1)3 counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (F3)2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F2)Aggravated assault with a LEO (F2)2 counts wearing a bulletproof vest

Criminal History:60 felony charges and 18 misdemeanor charges. Prior charges includes: Kidnapping, burglary, grand theft motor vehicle, tampering in a felony life capital proceeding, resisting, felony theft, dealing in stolen property, drug possession, pawn fraud, criminal mischief, violation of probation, failure to appear, DWLSR.