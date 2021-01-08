Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Zoom Meeting January 19

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

January 19th, 2021 – 4:00pm 

Zoom Meeting 


https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85136391345?pwd=ZHZQQWg2ZXZITGw1MWF1UjE1WXZrdz09 Meeting ID: 851 3639 1345 

Passcode: g0XLV4
This meeting is open to the public. Please use the Zoom Meeting ID and Password above to join the meeting. 

1. Call to order
2. Pledge of allegiance
3. Roll call
4. Approval of November 17th, 2020 Meeting Minutes 5. Chair Report- Joe Garrison
6. Vice Chair Report
7. Secretary/Treasurer Report- Daniel Lanier
8. Public Relations Report
9. Old Business
10. New Business 

a. Vote on New Officers
b. Introduce New BMP Technician-Leah Mears c. Karl Anderson- NRCS 

11. Adjourn 

