Registration For Two Lake Wales City Commission Seats Is February 15 – February 19

Lake Wales, Florida – Two seats are going to be up for election this coming April. However registration to be a candidate is only a few weeks away. Even then the window to register is only a few days. So if your thinking about running you have a little time to think about it and prepare. Registration dates and election dates are below.





Date of Elections

Notice of upcoming election: 2021 Election Notice English2021 Election Notice Spanish/Espanol

City elections are always held on the first Tuesday in April.

Next Election, Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Resources

There will be two seats up for election on April 6, 2021.

Seat 2, District 19 currently held by Commissioner Curtis Gibson

Seat 4, District 27 currently held by Commissioner Goldstein

These seats are for three year terms. Qualifying will be from February 15, 2021 at noon and end February 19, 2021 at noon.



Candidates must have been a resident of Lake Wales for a year and live in the district they wish to represent. Candidates for Seat 2 must live in District 19 and Candidates for Seat 4 must live in District 27. All seats are voted for at-large or by all Lake Wales voters.



Charter Amendments on the 2021 Ballot

There will be 7 proposed Amendments to the City Charter on the 2021 Ballot.

Here is the list. Charter Amendments 2021