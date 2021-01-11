Scam Alert Representing Employer

Winter Haven Police Department

SCAM ALERT







Have you received a phone call from someone posing as a representative of YOUR employer? This “representative” praises you for being so dedicated working through the pandemic in spite of obvious risks. The “representative” then says you are being given a $500 bonus! WOW! Wouldn’t that be GREAT?

STOP NOW! Because the next thing coming out of their mouth is asking you to “verify” your direct deposit information. And you know where that will go…

If you receive any calls saying you are receiving X amount of dollars, regardless of where it’s from, DO NOT give out your information – period. If it’s legit, they will have what they need to deposit money. And frankly, they probably wouldn’t call you anyway.

Spread the word. Scammers are ruthless and will stoop to any level to rid you of your hard-earned money.