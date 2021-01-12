Jersey Boyz Cafe Open In Downtown Haines City

by James Coulter





When Ronny Chirichello opened his cafe and coffee shop in Downtown Kissimmee last January, he had high hopes for his new eatery. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis forced his new business to shut down and inevitably close indefinitely in September.

He had since moved to Haines City seven months ago, where he found a new location with reasonable rent. He opened up his new business, Jersey Boyz Cafe, and continues to maintain his high hopes.

As a former Jersey resident, Ronny wanted to name his place after his former home state, and he wanted to serve food that would make any Jersey boy proud.

Located in Haines City, the new cafe serves a diverse menu, from waffles, pancakes, and egg sandwiches for breakfast, to paninis, subs, wraps, tacos, and nachos for lunch, along with an assortment of fresh-fruit smoothies.

While Ronny guarantees that all of their sandwiches and paninis are worth ordering, he highly recommends their signature sandwich, The Turnpike, with ham, egg, and cheese served on toasted sourdough bread.

Best of all, most of their food items are sold at affordable prices. Their breakfast platters are around $5.99, while their lunch platters are between $6.99 to $9.99.

“We offer good food, quality food, for a great price, Ronny said. “We have been steady, [and] we are moving along in a good direction.”

Jersey Boyz Cafe celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Northeast Chamber of Commerce.

Following a few words from city and chamber officials and the ribbon cutting, attendees could enjoy samples of the cafe’s food,including nachos, smoothies, and caramel corn.

Lana Stripling, Chamber Executive Director, has eaten several sandwiches since the cafe opened. She enjoys the high quality and affordable prices of the food and service.

“The food is delicious,” she said. “The food is very good. Quality is good, [and the] staff is great.”

The Chamber is currently overseeing the revitalization of Downtown Haines City. They are seeking to draw in new businesses to the downtown area, and Jersey Boyz Cafe is a welcomed addition.

“It is very exciting for us,” Stripling said. “We are beginning to grow and see businesses move into our downtown area, and that is what we want to do…I am real excited because we don’t have to go outside Haines City any longer for quality food.”

Deric Feacher, City Manager of Haines City, has been to the new eatery for breakfast, lunch, and smoothies. He loves the customer service and the quality of the food, and he hopes that more residents will drop by to experience it.

“I am truly impressed with the quality of the product that comes out,” he said. “You all have a good business, and I hope it thrives here.”

Jersey Boyz Cafe is located at 31 N 6th St, Haines City, FL 33844. Online ordering is available. For more information, visit their website at: https://jerseyboyzcafe.com/