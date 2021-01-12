Resort at Canopy Oaks Celebrates Grand Opening

by James Coulter





Do you want to venture out into the great outdoors on your next vacation? Or do you want to escape to the sandy shores of a tropical hideaway? Why not have both? You can at Resort at Canopy Oaks in Lake Wales

Located off State Road 60 between Lake Wales and Frostproof, Canopy Oaks is a first-class luxury resort and RV park. With more than 1,000 sites on 200 acres of land, the resort offers RV spaces and cottages that allow visitors to get away from it all amid Florida wilderness.

Whether you and your family are seeking a simple camping trip, or planning a wedding, corporate event, or other big gatherings, Canopy Oaks offers more than enough space in the great outdoors with scenic waterside features, including tiki huts set on sandy islands.

Come and escape to a tropical getaway set in the middle of the rugged wilderness, with all of the first-class amenities of a first-class resort, including a spa, salon, pizza and sandwich shop, ice cream parlor, coffee shop, and country store.

Canopy Oaks is the first of several sites across Florida being developed by Sunlight Resorts, a Georgia-based company. Other resorts and properties are set to be created in Ocala, Sebring, and Punta Gorda, explained Tristan Farrell, President of Sunlight Resorts.

“There is nothing like this around the country, and people from around America are infatuated with this place, and it has been overwhelming to see this support online and in the RV industry,” he said.

Farrell and his company have more than high expectations for the new RV resort. Already, it has drawn in visitors from across the state and country. With first-class amenities and accommodations that combine RV and cottage settings with upscale landscaping, the resort offers something “which is uncommon in the RV industry.”

“This is definitely something I think is putting Lake Wales and Polk County on the map,” Farrell said. “We are bringing people from all over the country who want a destination and create something distinct and unique. There is nothing like this across the country, and I think it is going to make a big splash in the area.”

Canopy Oaks officially opened on Dec. 28, 2020, and celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 9, 2021. Nearly 100 people from the campgrounds and surrounding community congregated at the open bar at the tiki hut to enjoy drinks, live music, and the occasional game of cornhole.

Members from the Lake Wales and Frostproof Chamber of Commerce arrived to conduct the ribbon cutting. Many Chamber members celebrated the resort’s addition, with high hopes that it would draw in visitors to their respective cities.

Allen Tatem, Vice-Chair of the Lake Wales Chamber, loved the scenic outdoor atmosphere, especially with the fresh air and live music. He expects many avid campers to visit and hopefully boost the local economy.

“I think it will be huge to bring people here and feed the traffic for downtown Lake Wales and Frostproof,” he said. “I think they will have a hard time bringing people in here just because they will be at capacity all the time.”

Resort at Canopy Oaks is located at 16950 County Road 630 Lake Wales, Florida 33898. For more information, visit their website at: https://resortatcanopyoaks.com