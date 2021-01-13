Bicyclist Killed On US 98 In Lakeland

On January 13, 2021, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit was notified of the death of a bicyclist who was involved in a traffic crash that occurred in Lakeland on December 26, 2020.

Around 5:23 that afternoon, PCSO received a 911 call regarding a bicyclist who was struck by a 2017 red Toyota Tacoma truck on Clubhouse Road at U.S. Hwy 98 South. The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Shawn Alderman of Louisville, KY, stopped to render aid to the victim, 20-year-old Kevin Ellis of Lakeland.







According to the witnesses and evidence at the scene, Ellis was on his blue Trek mountain bike in the crosswalk pedaling southbound in the crosswalk that crosses Clubhouse Road, to the east of US 98, while the truck was stopped in the left turn lane of southbound US 98, waiting for a green light. When the light turned green, the truck proceeded through the intersection and made a left turn to head eastbound on Clubhouse. As the truck entered the crosswalk, it struck the bicycle, ejecting Ellis.

Ellis was wearing a bicycle helmet, however, he was wearing dark clothing without any reflective material, and there were no lights on his bike. He was transported to LRHMC, in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.



Clubhouse Road was closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.