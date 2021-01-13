Traffic Stop Turns Into Finding Woman With License Suspended 12 Times Since December 2019

A deputy was conducting proactive traffic control Saturday afternoon in Eagle Lake when he noticed a car travelling at 25 mph over the speed limit.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver.





It was at that time in which the driver informed the deputy that her license is currently suspended. This turned out to be quite the understatement.

The deputy ran the woman’s information and learned she was being modest. Her driving privileges weren’t just suspended….she’s had them suspended TWELVE TIMES since December of 2019 for reasons such as: failure to pay citations, racking up twelve points in twelve months, racking up eighteen points in eighteen months, and driving without insurance to name just a few.

That’s a lot of suspensions for one person in such a short period of time.

We’re thinking she should consider changing her mode of transportation. A bicycle, perhaps? A skateboard? Maybe a dirigible?