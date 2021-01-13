Winter Haven Home Erupts in Flames – Crews Work To Put Out Flames

Polk County Fire Rescue:

OVER THE WEEKEND: On January 10th 2021 at approx.. 4:30 p.m. Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion 4, Engine 17 and Winter Haven Fire Department Engine 531 were dispatched to a residential fire alarm located on Chaucer Ln.





During response dispatch advised the fire alarm was now upgraded to a working structure fire. With the given information Battalion 4 requested a full alarm assignment be dispatched to the call. Polk County Fire Rescue Ladder 18 was the first unit to arrive on scene and found a two story residential structure with a working fire on the both floors. Battalion 4 immediately called a 2nd alarm for additional manpower and resources due to conditions.

Captain 18 established command of the scene and two handlines were deployed for initial fire suppression and exposure protection to surrounding structures. Battalion 4 then arrived on scene and assumed command. As additional units arrived, a water supply was secured from the nearest hydrant, located approx. 600 feet away.

Ladder 18’s aerial was then moved into position over the structure for operations on the second floor. Crews were quickly able to gain control of the fire from the exterior then moved interior for full extinguishment and overhaul.

It is believed that the fire was due to an electrical issue.