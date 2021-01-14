Happening Now: Fatal Crash Blocking S.R. 60 In Bartow

Polk County Fire Rescue & Polk County Sheriff’s Office on scene of a fatal crash on S.R. 60 in Bartow

Bartow, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that they are on scene of a fatal crash. The accident has occurred East of Bonnie Mine Rd. Currently traffic is being rerouted. The accident appears to have occurred around 7:30pm. The sheriff’s office has confirmed a fatality, but details of any additional injuries or victims is not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office has confirmed the Eastbound S.R. 60 is shut down and traffic is being rerouted. A time frame of how long it will be shut down was not provided. Our experience is several hours in a fatal crash situation.





This is a developing story and we will update as more information is released.