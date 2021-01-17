14 Yr Old Winter Haven Boy Shot Saturday Night

Winter Haven Police are investigating a shooting that occurred last night that resulted in a 14 year-old with non-life threatening injuries.



On 1-16-2021, calls were received around 9 p.m. regarding loud music and crowds in the area of MLK Bvld and 3rd St NE. Officers in the area heard gunshots fired and the crowds started dispersing quickly.







A 14 year-old boy ran up to one of the officers stating that he had been shot. The boy, who is not being identified, had a gunshot in the area of his armpit. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.



During a canvass of the area, it was determined that three vehicles and a residential structure had also been struck. No additional injuries were reported.



Investigators continue to interview witnesses and ask if anyone has information regarding the incident contact Detective Maldonado at 863-401-2256.



Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward of up to $3,000.