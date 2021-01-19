Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Written Threats Regarding United States Capital

Polk County, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of its own deputies. Twenty-nine year old Peter Heneen, a 6 year Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested for threats of violence in writing. According to Sheriff Grady Judd a fellow deputy was engaged in an online conversation with Haneen. During the conversation Haneen allegedly went from ranting about what happened in the United States Capital on January 5th, to making aggressive threats. According to the sheriff the suspect, Haneen, made a clear threat. At one point Haneen allegedly wrote “The streets need run red with blood”.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.





Complete details and the complete specific written threats will be released.