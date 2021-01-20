22 Yr Old Plant City Man Killed In Early Morning Lakeland Crash.

At around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the PCSO Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US 98 approximately one mile north of SR 471 in unincorporated Lakeland. The crash killed 22-year-old Christopher Wright of Plant City.

Wright was the driver of a black 2004 Pontiac G5.





The second vehicle involved was a white 2007 International box truck, driven by 50-year-old Darrell Black of Plant City.

According to the preliminary investigation so far, Wright was traveling northbound on US 98, while Black was traveling southbound. For unknown reasons, Wright drove his Pontiac G5 into the southbound lane and crashed into the front passenger side of the box truck.

Wright was ejected from the Pontiac and died at the scene.

Black was taken to Lakeland Regional Health where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Wright was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Black was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

US 98 was closed for approximately six hours during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.