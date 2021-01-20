Haines City Police Department Needs Public’s Help Locating Sex Offender Who Failed to Register

The Haines City Police Department continues to look for the public’s help locating a sex offender who has failed to register a permanent address.

Bernard Louis-Jean, 26, previously registered under a Haines City address in which he did not reside. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.





