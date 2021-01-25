Former Haines City Police Officer Arrested For DUI & Leaving The Scene Of A Crash

At around 12:15 a.m., January 23, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who crashed into a resident’s mailbox on Berkley Road in Auburndale.

Deputies located David Arkuszeski (28-years-old) of Winter Haven, standing outside his vehicle, on the shoulder of Berkley Road near the intersection of Pace Road. There was damage to the vehicle’s windshield and passenger side mirror.



According to the affidavit, when deputies spoke with Arkuszeski, “he was observed to speak with a strong odor of the impurities of alcohol emitting from his breath as he spoke. The suspect spoke with a distinct slurred speech pattern. The suspect was observed to sway (Greater than 2 inches) while standing still.”







Arkuszeski was arrested for DUI with Property Damage (M1) and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage (M2). He was transported to the Polk County Jail where his blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.125 and 0.126. Arkuszeski was released on a $750.00 bond.



Arkuszeski is a former Haines City Police Officer who recently resigned from the agency.



“Law enforcement officers and educators are positive role models in our community. It angers me that these two, through their actions this weekend, have tarnished that image.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff