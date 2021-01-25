Lakeland Elementary School Custodian Charged With Battery

A 66-year-old Lakeland man was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic violence charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 (F3).



The victim told the responding deputy that Jamie Collazo Gonzalez grabbed the victim by the neck and pushed her.The victim was not injured.

Mr. Collazo Gonzalez told deputies that he is currently employed by Griffin Elementary School in Lakeland as a custodian.







“People who work in a position of public trust are held to a higher standard, and rightly so. In this particular case, this man was arrested for a violent act. Losing his temper and becoming violent is not acceptable behavior for anyone, especially someone who is around a lot of children each day.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.