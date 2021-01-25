Orange County Teacher Arrested In Haines City For Domestic Violence

HAINES CITY, FL – An Orange County teacher was arrested last weekend on domestic violence charges

after striking and scratching the victim.



Gladys Negron-Diaz, 46, was charged with domestic violence battery on Jan. 17 and transported to the Polk

County Jail. Negron-Diaz is a teacher at Renaissance Charter School Hunter’s Creek in Orlando.

Police responded to the area of Rosedale Road before 11 a.m. Negron-Diaz and the victim had been in a verbal altercation before she struck the victim in the face. She also scratched the victim’s arms and chest.

The victim had noticeable bruises near the eyes and fresh scratches to the chest and arm areas when officers

arrived. Negron-Diaz told officers that she was in the process of moving to the area and stressed. The victim

declined medical attention.







“It’s terribly disappointing to see this type of behavior from an educator entrusted with making a positive

impact on the lives of the youth,” Chief Jim Elensky said. “Domestic violence is a serious crime and should

always be reported. I applaud our officers for taking swift action to protect the victim and ensure this did not escalate further.”