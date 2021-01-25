Signal88 Security Celebrates Grand Opening With Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





If there’s something strange in the neighborhood, if there’s something weird and it don’t look good, who you going to call? No, not the Ghostbusters! Call Signal88 Security instead.

Whether you need someone to keep the peace during a big event or keep watch over your commercial or residential property, Signal88 Security is the private security firm that will keep an eye out for you.

Utilizing the latest technology, Signal88 Security has fitted their branded patrol vehicles with reflective graphics, LED lighting, and Wi-Fi communications technology. This state-of-the-art technology allows them to promptly respond to emergency calls when the need arises, thus providing them with “the strongest visual deterrent available in the security industry today.”

No matter what your security needs may be, whether it’s keeping guests safe during a large event or keeping your precious belongings and loved ones safe in the comfort of your home, Signal88 Security provides custom security services that are right for you.

“The vision of Signal 88 Security,” their website states, “is to provide a full suite of world-class and industry-leading security services for residential, commercial, retail, and institutional customers because, quite simply, safety is a basic human right and need.”

Founded in 2003, Signal88 Security recently opened its Lakeland location. George Rios, President and Owner, brings 21 years of military experience as a military patrol officer. His level of expertise, sharpened through the security industry and law enforcement, allows him and his staff to provide top-notch security to everyday civilians.

“All of my men are very well-trained,” he said. “We make sure everybody here is trained and give the clients the best thing in the industry, which is accountability. Our clients can expect accountability from us, top to bottom total professionalism from our guards and myself. The difference is that we can talk with me to get issues resolved.”

Whether patrolling hospitals, construction sites, apartment complexes, HOAs, and other such places, Rios and his team have the gung-ho to ensure that your place of work or home is safe in their accountable hands.

“Thank you for everybody showing up and showing their support,” he told attendees at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. “After this, hopefully, you will know more about what we do, how we can help you, and how we can learn to help you, so you can come in and have a talk.”

The Lakeland Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony to help the new private security firm celebrate its Lakeland branch’s grand opening.

Jason Rodda, a member of the Chamber Board of Directors, wished the new business good luck with their endeavors and hopefully grow their business within their local community.

“On behalf of the board of directors here, we are super excited to have you all at your new location here, to be able to continue to grow and expand your business, and we are here to help you with however we can,” he said.

Signal88 Security is located at 5120 Florida Ave S Suite #301, Lakeland, FL 33813. For more information, call 813-812-0276, or visit their website at: https://signal88.com/locations/security-services-lakeland-fl/