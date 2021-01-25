Skip Scanning Away At Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

Saturday, January 23, the pair you’ll see used the self-checkout at Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) to intentionally not scan items and go straight to the bag, scan one and bag two – even grabbing a pack of gum to scan for a family-size pack of ground beef. If anyone recognizes either of them, please contact Sgt. Hall at 863-291-5736.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward. https://fb.watch/3e-QK7cCH_/



