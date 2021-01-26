Winter Haven Resident Comes Home to Smashed Back Patio Door

Winter Haven Police Department

Can you help identify either of these two?

A resident who lives on Michelle St. in Winter Haven came home to a smashed back patio door. Thankfully, the door is double pane and only the outside portion was broken preventing them from getting inside. Here’s what happened:

On 1/24/2021 around 4:30 p.m., the two males seen in the video arrive in a silver Nissan Altima and walk around to the side of the Michelle St. residence. Shortly after, they are seen getting back into the vehicle that had left for a short time. The vehicle had driven past the residence two times just prior to the males exiting the vehicle. When the residents came home later in the evening, they found the broken window.

If anyone can help identify either of these two or knows anything about this case, please call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



