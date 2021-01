Winter Haven Police Department

Please help ID this guy!

On 1/20/2021 around 10:30 a.m., the man in the photos entered the Chevron Station located at 2100 1st St North in Winter Haven.

Our victim had accidentally left his wallet at the counter and this subject picked it up, hiding it with the paper bag he is holding.

If you know who he is, please call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5676.