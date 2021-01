PCFR Captain Anthony Damiano turned himself in at the Polk County Jail booking facility in Bartow this afternoon. He is being booked in at this time.

He has been charged with official misconduct (F3), and petit theft (M2).





And just to clear up some confusion from earlier release- three DOSES of the vaccine were stolen; these were three filled syringes. Vials were not stolen.

Click here for original release.