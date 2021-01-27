Winter Haven Fire Department Captain Presented With 20 Years of Service Plaque

Winter Haven Fire Department

Yesterday, Director of Public Safety Charles Bird presented Captain Casey Dasher with his 20 Years of Service plaque. Captain Dasher started with the department on November 6, 2000. He was hired as a firefighter/EMT and became paramedic in 2003. He has always been a great asset to the department. Thanks to his dedication and hard work, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2012. In 2016, he was promoted to training captain and has been in charge of fire training in our department.

Join us in celebrating his dedication to the Winter Haven Fire Department and this great milestone in his career.