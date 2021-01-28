4 Orlando Area Teens Arrested in Polk County while Committing Car Burglaries

Four teenaged Orlando-area boys, all with serious criminal history, were arrested early Thursday morning, January 28, 2021, while they were in the process of committing car burglaries in the Four Corners area of Davenport.

The quick arrests were made possible due to a witness who saw the suspects in action and reported it immediately and by the use of the Live911 system used by PCSO deputies, which allowed them to hear the actual 911 call as it was happening.





Responding deputies were able to quickly respond to the scene at Woodsprings Suites on Bella Cita Boulevard where the burglaries were witnessed. PCSO was assisted by the Florida Highway Patrol and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 call was received by the Emergency Communications Center at 3:39 a.m., and the first deputies arrived in the area immediately and began setting up a perimeter.

The suspects fled from the scene in a white Honda Civic. At one point, the vehicle sped past a deputy who was on foot, bumping him as they passed. The vehicle soon after crashed into a curb and the four suspects bailed out of the car and ran away.

Two of the suspects were caught immediately. A third suspect was found hiding in the bathroom on the Champion’s Gate golf course. A PCSO K-9 unit, working with support from an OCSO Air Unit, was able to track the fourth suspect to a heavily wooded retention pond, finding the suspect partially submerged in water.

The Honda Civic used by the suspects had been reported stolen out of Orlando three hours prior to the car burglaries in Polk County.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have had people, usually juveniles, coming down here from the Orlando area to burglarize and steal from the good people of Polk County. And it usually doesn’t end well for the suspects either. At some point, they have to realize that it’s not working out for them to come down to Polk to commit their crimes.” Grady Judd, Sheriff

The suspects arrested were:

Johnny Dixon, 16. Dixon’s prior criminal history consists of 10 felonies and 8 misdemeanors, with charges to include: multiple conveyance burglaries, burglary of a dwelling, grand thefts, dealing in stolen property, possession of marijuana in excess of 20 grams, criminal mischief, petit thefts, resisting, and trespassing. He also has numerous probation violations and failures to appear.

Anthony Bridgett, 16. Bridgett had an outstanding warrant issued for him on January 25th for Robbery-Carjacking. His prior criminal history consists of 4 felonies and 2 misdemeanors, with charges to include: robbery-carjacking, burglary, giving false ID to a LEO, tampering with an electronic monitoring device, drug possession, resisting, and numerous violations of probation.

Joshua Legrand, 17. Joshua Legrand has a prior criminal history consisting of 1 felony and 3 misdemeanors, with charges to include: grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Legrand, 16. Jacob Legrand’s prior criminal history consists of 2 felonies and 4 misdemeanors, with charges to include, marijuana possession with intent to sell, resisting, and trespassing All four suspects were charged with: Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer (F1), Fleeing to Elude (F2), Aggravated Assault on a LEO – 2 counts (F2), Burglary of Conveyance – 3 counts (F3), Resisting with Violence (F3), Resisting without Violence (M1), and Petit Theft (M2).