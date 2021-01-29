Lake Wales Man Killed in Head-On Collision Near Haines City

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday morning, January 29, 2021 near Haines City.





One of the drivers, 32-year-old Francisco Roman of Lake Wales, was fatally injured in the crash, and died after being transported to Lakeland Regional Health.

The other driver involved, 29-year-old Eric McClellan of Davenport, was treated at the scene for minor pain.

The head-on collision happened on Old Polk City Road, about a mile east of Country Road 557, at around 5:15 AM.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Roman was driving east in a black 2007 Lexus IS250, and Mr. McClellan was driving west in a black 2012 Ford F-150.

While travelling through a curve in the road, Mr. Roman’s Lexus entered into the westbound lane. The passenger side of the Lexus struck the passenger side of Mr. McClellan’s Ford, causing both vehicles to spin, with the Ford rolling onto its roof.

Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

Old Polk City Road was closed for about four hours.

Criminal charges are not anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.