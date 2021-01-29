Man Breaks Into Local Church

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Winter Haven Police Department

This is no church mouse! The guy in this video broke into Champions Church (1801 Havendale Blvd.) on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 by prying a door open. He rummaged through various rooms throughout the church.
Obviously he is up to no good! If you recognize him, please call Det. Maldonado at 863-291-5676. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


