Railroad Crossings in Winter Haven To Be Closed For Repairs and Maintenance

City of Winter Haven:

Starting next week, CSX Transportation will close a number or railroad crossings in Winter Haven for necessary repair and maintenance. The crossings, which will close for 2-5 days, include:

• Pollard Road off Eloise Loop Road, closing Tuesday, Feb.2, 2021 at 7 p.m. and will remain closed for about 24 to 36 hours depending on conditions.

• Eagle Lake Loop Road E – CR 540A, between Pollard Road and Berry Road, closing on/around 2/3/21

• American Superior Boulevard between Snively Avenue and Hoover Road, closing on/around 2/3/21

• 15th St SW between Roselawn Street SW and Foxbriar Boulevard, closing on/around 2/3/21

• Coleman Road between Recker Highway and Avenue E SW, closing on/around 2/3/21

Timing and duration of closure may change based on weather and work progress. Motorists are advised to follow detours, drive carefully, and allow for extra drive-time. Due to longstanding statutory entitlements, CSX has considerable authority to close their crossings along public and private roadways.

These improvements will create safer driving conditions once completed. To report a railroad crossing issue or complaint, call CSX at 1-800-232-0144, email [email protected], or contact Angela with Southern Commercial Development at 803-808-3600.