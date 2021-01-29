Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Railroad Crossings in Winter Haven To Be Closed For Repairs and Maintenance

Railroad Crossings in Winter Haven To Be Closed For Repairs and Maintenance

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 1412 0

City of Winter Haven:

Starting next week, CSX Transportation will close a number or railroad crossings in Winter Haven for necessary repair and maintenance. The crossings, which will close for 2-5 days, include:
• Pollard Road off Eloise Loop Road, closing Tuesday, Feb.2, 2021 at 7 p.m. and will remain closed for about 24 to 36 hours depending on conditions.
• Eagle Lake Loop Road E – CR 540A, between Pollard Road and Berry Road, closing on/around 2/3/21
• American Superior Boulevard between Snively Avenue and Hoover Road, closing on/around 2/3/21
• 15th St SW between Roselawn Street SW and Foxbriar Boulevard, closing on/around 2/3/21
• Coleman Road between Recker Highway and Avenue E SW, closing on/around 2/3/21
Timing and duration of closure may change based on weather and work progress. Motorists are advised to follow detours, drive carefully, and allow for extra drive-time. Due to longstanding statutory entitlements, CSX has considerable authority to close their crossings along public and private roadways.
These improvements will create safer driving conditions once completed. To report a railroad crossing issue or complaint, call CSX at 1-800-232-0144, email [email protected], or contact Angela with Southern Commercial Development at 803-808-3600.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

BROWN, JASMINE

PolkObits

Betty Jean Monk Lewis Redmon | May 24, 1932 – August 30, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

CENTRAL FLORIDA MANUFACTURED HOME SALES

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN