Man Steals Hoverboards and Soundbar From Walmart

Winter Haven Police Department

What do red shoes, a red mask, plaid undergarmets and a white jeep have in common? The guy in this video.

He visited Walart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 around 11:50 a.m. He proceeds to select two Jetson Rave Hoverboards and a soundbar – all totaling $454.

He makes his way to the Garden Center, goes to the outside area and takes off through the gate. An awaitging white four-door jeep swiftly takes him away heading north on 5th St.

Do you recognize him? Give Detective Sgt. Hall a call at 863-291-5736.