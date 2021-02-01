Florida & polk county , winter haven news

Home Winter Haven Man Steals Hoverboards and Soundbar From Walmart

Man Steals Hoverboards and Soundbar From Walmart

Winter Haven Winter Haven News
SHARE
, / 804 0

Winter Haven Police Department

What do red shoes, a red mask, plaid undergarmets and a white jeep have in common? The guy in this video.
He visited Walart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 around 11:50 a.m. He proceeds to select two Jetson Rave Hoverboards and a soundbar – all totaling $454.
He makes his way to the Garden Center, goes to the outside area and takes off through the gate. An awaitging white four-door jeep swiftly takes him away heading north on 5th St.
Do you recognize him? Give Detective Sgt. Hall a call at 863-291-5736.


FROM THE NETWORK

Display Randomizer

PolkMugShot

BROWN, JASMINE

PolkObits

Shirley Dean Graham | January 09, 1937 – September 28, 2020 | OBITUARY

polkbusinessdirectory

Dee’s Hot Dogs

PASSWORD RESET

Back to Login

LOG IN