Eleventh suspect arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Covid-19 Benefits fraud investigation

Following Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd’s news conference on Friday, January 29, 2021, which announced the arrest of ten suspects who defrauded the Polk Cares program to financially assist those who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, an eleventh suspect turned himself in for also trying to defraud the program.





Saget Genoret, 33, of Lakeland, applied for the $2,000 benefit by submitting a fraudulent letter from his employer, Publix, that indicated his hours were cut due to the pandemic. Genoret received a $2,000 check from the Polk Cares program.

Saget Genoret was arrested and charged on Friday with Scheme to Defraud(F3), Grand Theft(F3), and Criminal Use of Personal ID(F3).

“Fraud detectives have other suspects on their radar. There are more applications that were submitted and are being investigated. It would behoove anyone who attempted to rip off this program to do as Saget Genoret did, and to turn yourself in.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

The Polk Cares program received funding from the Federal CARES Act, and was created to provide financial assistance toward rent, utilities, or other housing expenses, to anyone in the county who has lost their job or had their hours reduced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

