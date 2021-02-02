Lakeland Police Are Investigating a Shooting Near 1500 Block of Fairbanks Street

Florida & polk county , winter haven news

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

LAKELAND, FL (February 2, 2021) – Lakeland Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place near the 1500 block of Fairbanks Street. Officers were dispatched to the location around 6:30 am this morning, and upon arrival, they found an adult male had been shot. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health with serious injuries. Detectives have detained a person related to the shooting.


No additional details are available at this time. An update will be provided as soon as possible.

