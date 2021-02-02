Train Vs Firefighter Crash in Fort Meade

A volunteer firefighter from Ft Meade was struck by a CSX train on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at about 12:45PM, in the area of 14th Street NW, near Hwy 17 North. The firefighter was transported to the hospital with a broken leg.

Firefighters were in the process of stopping the spread of a grass fire when a CSX train was approaching the area. The firefighter saw that the door was open on one of their trucks, so he ran over to shut the door of the truck, but the train arrived at about the same time he made it to the truck.





PCSO is still investigating the crash. That is all of the information we have available at this time.